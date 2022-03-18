Police log: BB gun shootings and peeping toms on campus?

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Drive by BB gun shooting?

“Police responded to calls concerning a black vehicle shooting what appeared to be BB’s at groups of people around town. An RP followed the vehicle and Police were able to conduct a high risk stop on the vehicle. Four adults were detained and a firearm was found. The four adults were charged with Battery and released. The firearm was taken into custody and placed in evidence.”

Speeding tickets

“Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. When Police approached the vehicle the occupants were behaving in a suspicious manner and the driver was on Felony Probation. Police found paraphernalia on the passenger. The passenger was cited and released. The driver received a citation for speeding.”

Peeping Toms in bathrooms

“Police were notified of a video that was taken of a student that was using the bathroom. Police were able to make contact with all involved and get the images destroyed. The individual who videoed and photographed the individual using the restroom is having a juvenile petition filed for disorderly conduct.”