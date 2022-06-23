Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

De-booted

“Officers responded to a call for malicious injury to property. A individual was attempting to cut off a parking boot from their vehicle. When Officers arrived they made contact with the suspect and the booting company. The suspect agreed to pay for the replacement cost of the parking boot. The booting company denied any charges against the suspect. Officers cleared without further incident.”

Surprise field trip

“Police returned a phone call regarding a day care employee taking children on field trips without authorization. The incident is being investigated.”

Snack and dash

“Officers responded to the Manwaring Center on campus for a report of a person stealing food from the cafeteria. The suspect was held by campus security and cited and released for petit theft.”