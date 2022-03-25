Police log: Car crashes and online extortion

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.



Social media solicitors

“Police took a report of extortion. A male was solicited by an individual on social media to engage in sexual acts via video-chatting. The male victim engaged with the suspect who then threatened the victim. A report was taken, and the victim was given resources to move forward.”

Parking lot collision

“Police responded to the Domino’s parking lot for a two vehicle traffic collision. Police arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Police cleared with both parties exchanging their information.”

More social media solicitors?

“Police took a walk in report of extortion. A complainant stated that he had sent some compromising pictures to someone online and they were now demanding money or the pictures would be sent to the complainants family. The complainant stated that he had not sent any money and was unsure what to do. Police advised the male to stop any further communication with the other party.”

Hit and run collision

“Police investigated a hit and run collision that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot. A vehicle was legally parked in a parking stall. Reporting party returned and found scuff marks along the driver’s side door. see narrative.”