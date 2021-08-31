Police log: Delayed shoplifting case under investigation

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Traffic violation to drug discovery



“Police observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was the only occupant. The driver was a juvenile and in possession of tobacco products. A parent was contacted. A K9 Unit alerted on the vehicle for the presence of an odor of additional controlled substances. Police searched the vehicle and located additional tobacco/nicotine products and drug paraphernalia consistent with marijuana use. A juvenile petition will be pending with the Prosecutor’s Office for the criminal charge.”

Local business fight

“Police responded to a fight that happened in a local business. The parties were separated, and police determined that nothing criminal had taken place. The individuals involved were released.”

Arguing disturbance

“Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 2nd East and 5th South. A male caller stated that two males were arguing in a parking lot and the caller stated that he thought he heard one of the males mention a firearm. Police arrived and made contact with two males that had been arguing. No weapons were involved and no crime had been committed. The males were separated for the night.”

Grand theft auto

“Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st W in reference a stolen vehicle. Police arrived and took report. Police were able to recover the vehicle. Police cleared the scene.”



Shoplifting case under investigation

“Police were dispatched to a business for a shoplifting case. The theft had occurred earlier in the week and had been discovered on security camera footage. Police responded and collected information, photographs, and video. This incident is still under investigation.”

