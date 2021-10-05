Police log: Dog poop vandalism and suspicious odors

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Dog poop vandalism

“Police responded to a report of individuals leaving dog poop at the doorstep of a former roommate. Police asked the individuals to stop.”

Suspicious odor

“Police responded to a suspicious odor coming from an apartment in the area of Pioneer Road. The individuals in the reported apartment were contacted and necessary action was taken.”

Malicious hood tampering

“Police responded to the Birch Ave., Street in regards to malicious injury to property. A vehicle hood pin had been tampered with. The hood popped up and struck the windshield while the driver was traveling on US Highway 20 See narrative.”

Bike theft?

“Police responded to the Legacy Apartment complex for a report of a possible theft. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the reporting party. She stated she saw a male individual on her bike and confronted him. She stated the male was going to leave her bike at the Taylor Building on campus. She did not want the male individual charged and was able to get her bike back. Police cleared without further incident.”