Police Log: Fake money and car problems

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Movie Money

“A fake 100.00 dollar bill was passed at a local drugstore located on the 100 South block of 2nd East near Main street. The bill is a movie “prop” Police met with manager and began a preliminary investigation.”

Smoking Hot

“Police responded to southbound Highway 20 Exit 333 off ramp for a vehicle that was smoking possibly on fire. Police arrived on scene and located crack in the radiator hose. Police helped push the vehicle off of the off ramp and into the grass where the driver called for a tow. Police cleared without further incident.”

Missing Hand gun

“Police responded to a theft report. The male victim stated that he had a handgun stolen from his residence. Police gathered information from the victim on the gun and the circumstances of it going missing. The incident is being investigated.”

Car Collision

“Police were dispatched to a two vehicle collision with blockage. Police responded and collected information and photographs. Both vehicles had been traveling down a roadway approaching a lane closed for construction. Unit 1 merged into the open lane and was struck by Unit 2. Both vehicles had minor damage and were able to drive from the scene. Police facilitated the exchange of contact and insurance information between drivers.”