Home Uncategorized Police Log: Fake money and car problems
Uncategorized

Police Log: Fake money and car problems

By John Payne
0
115
Photo credit: Scroll Archives

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Movie Money

“A fake 100.00 dollar bill was passed at a local drugstore located on the 100 South block of 2nd East near Main street. The bill is a movie “prop” Police met with manager and began a preliminary investigation.”

Smoking Hot

“Police responded to southbound Highway 20 Exit 333 off ramp for a vehicle that was smoking possibly on fire. Police arrived on scene and located crack in the radiator hose. Police helped push the vehicle off of the off ramp and into the grass where the driver called for a tow. Police cleared without further incident.”

Missing Hand gun

“Police responded to a theft report. The male victim stated that he had a handgun stolen from his residence. Police gathered information from the victim on the gun and the circumstances of it going missing. The incident is being investigated.”

Car Collision

“Police were dispatched to a two vehicle collision with blockage. Police responded and collected information and photographs. Both vehicles had been traveling down a roadway approaching a lane closed for construction. Unit 1 merged into the open lane and was struck by Unit 2. Both vehicles had minor damage and were able to drive from the scene. Police facilitated the exchange of contact and insurance information between drivers.”

Previous articleWhat does overruling Roe v. Wade mean for Idaho?
John Payne
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

New hard-style karate dojo in town

Damian Earl - 0
Learn a form of ancient self-defense in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Read more
Uncategorized

Eric Lemus: Conference attendee and recent convert

Dallen Vick - 0
Eric shares the story about his conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more
Uncategorized

COLUMN: Understanding the formal dress standard

Celeste Simmons - 0
As we follow tradition, we should consider if change is needed regarding the way we dress for church.
Read more

Most Popular

Police Log: Fake money and car problems

Uncategorized John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

What does overruling Roe v. Wade mean for Idaho?

Projects Julia Brunette - 0
A draft opinion shows the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights.
Read more

Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
Read more

The Writing Center: what to expect

Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
Learn what to expect from your tutoring appointment in the Writing Center.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Police Log: Fake money and car problems

    Uncategorized John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    What does overruling Roe v. Wade mean for Idaho?

    Projects Julia Brunette - 0
    A draft opinion shows the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights.
    Read more

    Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Police Log: Fake money and car problems

    Uncategorized John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    What does overruling Roe v. Wade mean for Idaho?

    Projects Julia Brunette - 0
    A draft opinion shows the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights.
    Read more

    Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv