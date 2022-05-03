Police Log: Four-car crash and syphoned gasoline

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Job scam



“Police took a report of a fraudulent job offer.”

Dine-n-dash

“Police were dispatched to an incident where a guest did not pay for incurred fees at a restaurant. The property owners also advised the individual had been using illegal substances. Police responded and gathered information. This incident is still under investigation.”

Stolen gasoline

“Police took a a theft report of gas being syphoned out of a vehicle. No suspects at this time.”

Car crash

“Officers responded to a four vehicle traffic crash on 12th W and Widdison. Unit 2 and Unit 3 were stopped waiting for Unit 4 to turn off or 12th W onto Widdison, when Unit 1 failed to stop. Unit 1 slammed into Unit 2, pushing unit 2 into unit 3 and unit 3 into unit 4. The Driver of unit 1 was cited, see E-Impact report.”