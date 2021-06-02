Police log: From dog punching to public intoxication

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Punching dogs

“Police were asked to return a landline to a male that reported being assaulted at Eagle Park. Police called the male and were told that while he was walking his dog, another dog came over and began aggressing his dog. The RP stated he yelled at the lose dog’s owner to put his dog on a leash. The RP stated the other dogs owner came over and punched the RP’s dog, and then punched the RP twice. The male gathered his dog and then ran to a vehicle and drove away. Police were provided a description of the suspect, his vehicle, and his dog.”

Drugged and robbed

“Police were asked to take report of a male that was possibly drugged and then robbed. Police met with the victim party. Police were told by the victim that he had met some individuals online and agreed to hang out with them. They provided him with a drink after meeting up, and the victim awoke the next morning in his bed. The RP did not suspect assault, but stated his credit cards were missing. One of the cards had been used to make a purchase on Amazon.com. Police are investigating the incident and attempting to identify all involved parties.”

Chicken murderer

“Police responded to reports of a dog that had killed 5 chickens at a residence. The dog had been trapped inside the chicken coop prior to police arrival. The dog was taken into custody and transported to the animal shelter until an owner can be located.”

Public intoxication

“Police responded to a report of a intoxicated person at a convivence store, that the store did not want there. Police arrived and found that the man was the some one Police had a similar incident with a few hours ago. The man was very intoxicated, was unable to stand or walk without assistance. The man initially requested to go to the jail to get out of the rain, but later refused. Police took the man into protective custody due to his intoxication level. The man was taken into the Madison County Jail to detox, and will be released within 24 hours. No citations or charges were filed.”