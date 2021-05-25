Police log: From fake piano tuners to mailbox accidents

Missing driver

“Police attempted to stop a vehicle on West Main Street near Highway 20. When the vehicle failed to yield, police followed the vehicle into Fremont County where the driver drove off the side of the road and left the vehicle. Police were unable to locate the driver and are investigating the incident.”

Fake piano tuner

“Police received an information tip through the online crime reporting system regarding an individual. The individual has been reported and charged for numerous crimes. He poses as a piano tuner from the “church.” The individual began contacting people again this past week, and the reporting person forwarded the information.”

Dog bite

“Police were dispatched to Community Care in reference a dog bite. Police arrived and took report. Police contacted the owners of the dog and advised them to quarantine the dogs. Police cleared.”

Mailbox accident

“Police responded to a single vehicle accident. The caller stated that he hit a mailbox on the sidewalk. Police responded and made contact with the driver and gathered his information. Pictures were taken of the damage and the incident had been documented. A crash report was also completed.”