Police log: From food police to vandalism

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Just missed them

“Officers were on patrol when they found suspicious activity in a local park that is constantly graffitied. While walking the area officers found several aerosol paint cans and could smell fresh paint. No suspect was found in the area.”

Food police

“Police responded to a report of a small amount of food that was placed on a vehicle. Police arrived and gathered all available information. No other action was taken.”

Being sick sucks

“Police responded to a possible domestic in progress. When police arrived it was discovered the child was crying because they were sick and had just thrown up. The male was yelling and swearing at a pet who had run through the throw up. Nothing criminal occurred and all residents were safe.”

Not on drugs, just awkward

“Police responded to a local store for a complaint of a suspicious individual. The Individual was described as possibly on drugs. Police were able to make contact with the individual and found that the individual has a hyper, overly friendly and awkward attitude and concerned people. Nothing criminal was found and Police cleared.”