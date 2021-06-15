Police log: From gift card creepers to bedroom peepers

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Drowsy driver

“Police responded to a report of an intoxicated commercial vehicle that was driving on Hwy 20. Police located the vehicle in question and observed a driving pattern indicating impairment. Police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent field sobriety test. Police observed sufficient evidence for probable cause to detain the driver for driving under the influence. The driver was given an breathalyzer, and met with a drug recognition expert. Police determined that the driver was not under the influence of any substances, however was suffering from a severe fatigue. The driver and his truck was picked up by another driver. The driver was warned for traffic infraction. No further action was taken.”

Warrant for gift cards

“Police were dispatched to a walk in report of a fraud that occurred. The reporting party had received a phone call where they had been told they had a warrant for their arrest that needed to be paid off using gift cards. The individual then bought multiple gift cards and read the numbers to the caller. Police collected information regarding the incident. The reporting party’s bank had been advised and were working to stop the transactions.”

Dead chickens

“Police were dispatched to a call where an individual found one of their chickens killed in their backyard. The owner was very concerned because the incident had occurred earlier in the week. Police responded and spoke with the owner and neighbor. This incident is still being investigated.”

Finger peeper

“Police took a report of finger prints being found outside a bed room window. The incident has been documented and a special watch was placed on the residence.”