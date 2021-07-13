Police log: From rooftop drops to car-locked dogs

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Rooftop drop

“Police were dispatched to a report of a multiple individuals illegally accessing the roof of an apartment complex to drop items off it. This occurred several nights in a row. Police eventually located the suspects. One individual was charged for Trespassing and others were warned.”

Pop-up fraud

“Police met with victim in regards to fraud. Police were told that person computer started receiving unwanted Microsoft pop ups. Victim contacted company As directed and ended up sending gift cards to fix problem. Victim was scammed 1000 dollars. see narrative.”

Dog bite

“Police responded to a walk in report of a dog bite that had occurred the previous day. The individual who had been bit had already had medical concerns addressed. The dog that bit the individual was not a stray and had an owner nearby. No contact information was available for the dog owner. Police collected information regarding the incident.”

Car-locked dog

“Police were dispatched to the area of The Hickory parking lot for report of a puppy that was locked inside of a vehicle. Police arrived and met with the owner of the dog and vehicle. The dog did not appear to be in distress at the time, but was lightly panting. Police issued a written warning to the owner for animal cruelty. Police then cleared.”