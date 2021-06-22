Police log: From stolen signs to pill purses

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Fighting with … nobody?

“Police responded to the temple for a couple that was having a fight. When police arrived they found an individual and that individual advised police that they were there alone and nothing had happened. Police departed.”

Marble balloon

“Police took a report of a water balloon being thrown from a moving vehicle, at another vehicle. The water balloon had a marble inside and chipped the windshield. The suspect vehicle was described as a white possibly 2012 Ford F150 with unknown plates.”

Stolen signs

“Police took a report of some sings what were stolen from the area of South 5th West between 7th South and University Blvd. The signs were put there by a home owner asking vehicles to slow down when driving down the road. At this time, there are no suspects to follow up with and the reporting person just wanted police to know this was happening. Police advised they would inform other officers to patrol that area more often watching for speeders and sign thieves.”

Pill purse

“Police responded to a report of found coin purse that was full of pills. Police arrived and took custody of the purse. Police found that all of the pill are over the counter medications, and none of them are controlled substances. The purse was placed into evidence for safe keeping.”