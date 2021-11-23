Police log: From truck fires to stolen iPods

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Stolen iPods?

“Police took a theft report from a female complainant. The female stated that she left her ipods in a classroom and when she came back later to get them they were gone.”

Not a firetruck, a truck fire.

“Police and fire units responded to a vehicle fire where a truck’s brakes had caught fire on the highway. The fire was put out and no one was injured. The truck and its trailer were towed by the owner.”

The de-booter on the loose

“Police were dispatched to a call on campus of property used for parking enforcement purposes that had been stolen. Police contacted campus security and gathered information, collected photographs, and reviewed camera footage. This incident is still under investigation.”

Intruder. … 12 hours ago

“Police were contacted by a citizen regarding a unwanted person who was at their apartment twelve hours prior. It is unknown who the person is. Police are investigating this case.”