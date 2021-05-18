Police Log: From water balloons to iPad settings

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Roommate drama

“Police took a report of a roommate dispute at a student-housing complex. The reporting party stated two ex-roommates had entered the apartment without permission and yelled threatening statements.”

Malicious injury, commonly called graffiti

“Police responded to a complaint of malicious injury commonly called graffiti at a business located at 2nd East and Main street. Graffiti occurred sometime between 040121 and 051221.”

Don’t change the iPad settings

“Police responded to a civil complaint of an ex-wife’s daughter messing with the iPad settings of the children in common. Police made contact with all parties involved. No further action was taken.”

Brick or water balloon?

“Police responded to a report of a brick being thrown from a vehicle at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located and it was determined it was a water balloon and not a brick. No damage was done to the victim vehicle. The two occupants were given written warnings for disturbing the peace and malicious injury to property.”

BYU-I Bookstore theft

“Police were notified of a theft that occurred at the BYU Idaho bookstore on 05/10/2021. Police were able to identify the suspect. Police contacted the suspect and cited him for petit theft. Police then cleared from the call. There is nothing further to report.”