Home Projects Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids
Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

By John Payne
Photo credit: Scroll Archives

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Unknown bump

“Police responded to a report of a hit an run collision that just occurred, and was witnessed by a third party. Police made contact with the third party and learned that the driver may not have not the collision occurred. Police located the driver and confirmed that she did not know she had backed into a parked car. Police are working to identify the owner of the parked car.”

Caught borrowing tools

“Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in a citizens garage. The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police have not located the suspect.”

Lost child

“Police responded to the area of College Avenue where a child was found walking around with no supervision. A short time later the child’s parents arrived on scene and took their child home.”

John Payne
