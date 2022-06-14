Police log: Geocaching and knife fights

Knives and felonies

“Police responded to an incident involving a knife attack. When Police arrived, the parties were separated and an investigation followed. Two adult males were taken into the Madison County Jail on Felony charges.”

Deceased person found

“Police were dispatched to the area of Hidden Valley Rd in reference to an unresponsive person. Police arrived and assisted EMS. The person was pronounced deceased. Police took report and cleared.”

Geocaching misunderstanding

“Officers responded to a call for suspicious activity. Officers were advised there were two males messing with a fence post cap on an adjacent property from the reporting party. When officers responded they established it was a Geo Cache. Officers cleared without further incident.”

Stranded in the water

“Officers responded to the river at Riverside Park for two individuals who had overturned a raft. One was able to swim to shore and one was trapped in the water at a bridge. Madison Fire responded to assist with a rope rescue. Both individuals were given medical attention and educated on making better choices about when to float and when not to float.”