Police log: Landlord fraud and plane crashes

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Landlord fraud

“Police were dispatched to a call of a fraud that had occurred. An individual had been seeking a residence to stay for rent and was forwarded information for a supposed landlord. Money was sent to the believed landlord but it was later discovered the address was not valid as a rental. Police spoke with the reporting party and collected additional information.”

Trouble at the bank

“Police responded to a local bank regarding a dispute between a customer and the bank located on the 400 north block of 2nd East. Customer was receiving unwanted charges on a debit card after the card would be suspended and deactivated. The bank stated that they would correct the problem. The customer was irate. The bank asked that the customer be trespassed from their bank and money would be returned to customer.”

It’s not a car; it’s a plane!

“Police responded to a report of a plane crash on Pioneer Rd. Police arrived and discovered no one was injured. Police photographed the scene, and collected statements. This incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was towed from the scene to the Rexburg Airport. No further action was taken.”

You can’t have that motorcycle you don’t want

“Police took a fraud complaint. The victim was notified of a denied application for a motorcycle despite not having applied for one. Case on going.”