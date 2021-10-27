Police log: Lost wallets and free car washes

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Returned the wallet, kept the money

“Police took a report where a lost wallet was recovered and the owner reported money missing. Police can not determine who took the money. The incident has been documented.”

Gift card fraud

“A person came to the Rexburg Police Department in regards to a fraud. Person paid two hundred dollars in gift card to ensure that he was a winner with Publisher’s Clearing House. Person paid money and is out money.”

Is it the missionaries?

“Officers were notified of suspicious activity of men knocking on doors and asking to talk with individuals. Officers collected information on the suspects and are investigating the incident.”

Free car washes

“Police took a report where a person was using a managers password to obtain free car washes from a local business. The incident was handled civilly and documented.”

Bike races make him mad

“Police responded to a report of a male who appeared angry and was yelling at participants of a bicycle race. Police arrived and made contact with the suspect in the case who did not appear to be committing any crimes. Police checked the welfare of the man, and advised him of the complaint. No further action was taken.”