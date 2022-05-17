Police Log: Drug busts and false alarms

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Double whammy

“Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex. Later in the incident a juvenile was hitting their parent and was taken the juvenile detention center. During the incident there was also a traffic accident.”

Big-time drug bust

“Detectives were asked to assist a neighboring agency with an illegal drug investigation. At the completion of the investigation a suspect was taken in to custody.”

Suicide scare

“Police responded to a report of a man with a knife to his neck. The man willingly put the knife down prior to police arrival. He was transported to the hospital to address his mental health.”

False alarm

“Police were made aware of rumors going around regarding two students talking about shooting up Madison Jr. High. Police contacted all parties involved and discovered the rumor was false. There is no threat and the rumor came from passer by students overhearing one of the students involved talking about how he went through the school shooting at Rigby. The students involved were advised not to talk about school shootings on the school grounds.”

Ain’t nothin’ in this world for free

“Police took a report of a possible fraud where someone was charged for what was supposed to be a free trial.”

Rogue garbage truck

“Police responded to a report of property that was inadvertently damaged by a garbage truck. Police completed a courtesy report. No further action was taken.”