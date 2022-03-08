Police log: More drugs and police helping the community

Drugs on campus?

“Officers responded to a call from BYU-I Public Safety regarding possible drug possession at the BYU-I Sports Complex. Investigation resulted in two individuals being charged with misdemeanor possession of Marijuana.”

Police offer guidance for concerned friends

“Police were dispatched to a walk in report where a group of individuals were concerned about one of their friends. Their friend had made comments that were concerning to the group and they were seeking options and recommended steps to help their friend. Police answered questions and concerns that the group and offered recommendations.”

Accidents even with no snow on the ground?

“Police took a report of a two vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of 1st East and 1st North.”