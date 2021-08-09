Police log: Probably not Romeo

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Late night rendezvous

“While patrolling, police approached a suspicious vehicle parked in a church parking lot around 4:00 a.m. Police met with two juveniles.”

Rowdy crowd asked to quiet down

“Police responded to a parking lot of a local business for a report of a group of individuals outside their vehicles that were loitering, littering, and causing excessive noise. Police arrived and spoke with the individuals who were warned for the behavior.”

Probably not Romeo

“Police responded to a report of someone throwing a large rock at a window on a residence in the area of 1st South and 1st West. Police contacted the victim and also located the suspect. Police have spoken with all involved parties and the incident has been documented.”

Lock your car doors

“Police were dispatched to meet with a male at the 100 block of S. 5th West St. in regards to someone entering two of his vehicles and stealing the keys. One of the vehicles was driven around the corner and parked in a neighboring parking lot. It is unknown who took the keys and moved the vehicle. A neighbor also stated someone took a cable out their vehicle. All vehicles were unlocked when the crime occurred. Police are investigating the incident.”