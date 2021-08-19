Police log: Robin Hood and overwhelming odors

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Door to door not salesman

“Police were notified of suspicious activity where an individual was claiming to be with a business and going around a neighborhood door to door at night. Concern was that the individual was scouting a neighborhood for potential thefts. Police spoke with the reporting party and answered questions and concerns they had.”

Robin Hood on the loose?

“Police responded to a local residence concerning a stray arrow lodged into the RP’s home. The investigation is ongoing.”

Overwhelming odor

“While on routine patrol, police came upon a vehicle sitting on the side of the road occupied with 3 males. Police could smell an overwhelming odor of Marijuana and stopped out with the individuals. Police searched the vehicle and located a small baggie of Marijuana. Police cited the owner of the vehicle and cleared.”

Don’t forget AC

“Police responded to a report of a non-conscious man in a hot car. Police arrived and found that the man was heavily intoxicated, and was not responding. Police were able to rouse the man, and he became belligerent. Police remained on scene to provide security of ambulance personnel due to the mans aggressive state. The man refused transportation to Madison Memorial Hospital, and was released to a friend. The man was issued with a citation for consuming alcohol under the age of 21 per Idaho Code 23-604. No further action was taken.”