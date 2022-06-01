Police log: Stolen vehicles and sports altercations

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Passionate sports fans
“Police took a report of a physical altercation that occurred during a sports game. A report was made.”
Vehicle thief busted
“Police located a stolen vehicle in a shopping center. The occupant/driver was arrested and vehicle impounded.”
Panhandling children
“Police were dispatched to check the welfare of a female with kids that were pan handling in the parking lot.”
Warranted arrest
“Police located a vehicle where the registered owner had a Felony Warrant. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect. Police transported him to Fremont County Jail on their warrant and cleared.”