Police log: Stolen volleyballs and TV tantrums

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Recovering volleyballs

“Police were notified of theft of volleyballs from lockers at Madison Jr. High. Police took report of the incident and were able to locate the individuals responsible for taking the volleyballs. The volleyballs were recovered and the individuals responsible were given reprimand and punishment by the school administrators.”

Mother knows best

“Police responded to a complaint of neighbors shouting and stomping around, possibly fighting. Police discovered the issue was a juvenile having a tantrum over the television. He was counseled in proper behavior and told to obey his mother.”

Did you drop your box?

“Police met with complainant who found a black box that had fallen off a white ford or Chevrolet truck 2000 or newer with unknown plates. Black box contained various grinders and drug paraphernalia with no identification. Items have been placed into evidence for safekeeping.”

Delete my number from your phone

“Police were notified of a harassment issue. The RP stated a mother of a student has been contacting him in the early hours of the morning to accuse him of being the reason her son was having mental struggles. Police contacted the mother and advised her that she was to stop texting, calling, or any other communications with the school administrator. Police then cleared from the call. There is nothing further at this time.”