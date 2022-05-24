Home Projects Police Log: Tantrums and scams
Police Log: Tantrums and scams

By John Payne
Photo credit: Scroll Archives

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Double trouble

“Police responded to a report of a vehicle being driven that was unregistered and was not insured. The vehicle was located and confirmed to not be registered or insured. A traffic stop was initiated and during the business of the stop a K9 was deployed and indicated on the vehicle. Controlled substances were located. The driver was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested on a felony probation warrant. The vehicle was towed.”

Peace disturbing tantrum

“Police responded to a report of a domestic in progress. The reporting party could hear children screaming and crashing sounds. When police arrived and spoke to the family it was discovered that an 11 year old was throwing a tantrum.”

Rexburg scammer

“Police met with a citizen at the Rexburg Police Department in regards to a scammer who had a lot of information about them. No money was exchanged. A report was completed.”

John Payne
