Political Affairs Society to host forum on Islam and terrorism misconceptions

Special guests Trent Rose, a professor of Terrorism and National Security, and Scott Woodward, a professor of World Religions, will speak on and answer questions about Islam and Terrorism at an event hosted by the Political Affairs Society on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the Thomas E. Rick’s Building, room 173. It will last for an hour and dinner will be provided. The society invites all students, not just political science majors, to attend.

“Anyone who has any interest in knowing more about world politics or public administration is welcome,” said Shely Blake, a junior studying political science and the vice president of the society. “I believe that having knowledge of these things in the world we live in nowadays is really important. Everyone gets the opportunity to participate in politics somehow, and it is really important to know how it works so you can make wise decisions, like when you vote, for example.”

The forum will also include a question and answer portion, allowing students to interact with the speakers and ask them about the myths and misconceptions they’ve seen and heard.

“This event is important, not just for political science majors, but all majors,” Blake said. “Some people have the wrong idea about the religion and wrong idea of what terrorism really is.“

The Political Affairs Society holds meetings every other Wednesday, and updates can be found on their Instagram. They host different types of events like networking and resume workshops, Model U.N. councils, Kahoot quizzes and various other forums.