Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick’s Building

The Apricot Tree popcorn and soft pretzel stand located in the Thomas E. Ricks building is run by students in the Integrated Business Core (IBC) program. Many IBC students at BYU-Idaho who study business management, business finance and business analytics have the chance to create their own start-up as company groups.

Molly Rosenbeck, a junior studying business management, took on the role of team lead for the Apricot Tree group.

“It’s a great opportunity that we would never have had without IBC,” Rosenbeck said. “I meet new people all the time, and it’s a great business experience in team building and managing a company.”

The role of the team includes marketing and advertising their product, purchasing supplies, preparing items for sale and working the booth.

Hours and Location

The Apricot Tree is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception of Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. due to devotional. The booth is set up on the bottom floor of the Rick’s building in the commons area.

Popcorn and Pretzels

Kettle popcorn and caramel popcorn are available at the booth for $3 per bag. Cinnamon-sugar and salted soft pretzels are available for $3.50 and include a side depending on the flavor of the pretzel.

Salted pretzels are served with nacho cheese or mustard and the cinnamon-sugar pretzels are served with cinnamon frosting. Extra servings of sides can be purchased for 50 cents.

“It’s a lot of work, but I love it because we are genuinely driven to make peoples’ day and improve moods,” Rosenbeck said. “Winter can be a really tough time to have a good attitude, so we hope that saying ‘hi’ to someone and serving them good food helps.”

The first time a student purchases popcorn or a pretzel, they can take a survey to earn 20% off of their next purchase from the booth. Bulk orders and catering are also available options. The bigger the order or event, the more discounted the cost will be.

“I haven’t been to the booth yet, but it all sounds good,” said Grace Sullivan, a freshman studying child development. “I definitely want to snag a cinnamon-sugar pretzel soon.”

The Apricot Tree will be selling popcorn and soft pretzels for the rest of the winter semester.

“Everything is really learn-on-the-job, and it’s all been worth it,” Rosenbeck said. “It’s so fun that we get to do this for class, and I’m excited to see how we do the rest of the semester.”

Visit the Apricot Tree’s website for the history of the start-up, products, prices, location, newsletter and more information.