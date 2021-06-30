Popular study spots in the Ricks Gardens

Located in the heart of the BYU-Idaho campus, many students find peace and comfort by studying in the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration Gardens. A lot of students are able to gain a better perspective as they take their work outside.

According to In the Loop, “Reconnecting with nature is not only about switching off, relaxing and being in an organic environment — it’s also about firing up your brain cells so you can see your study content in a whole new light.”

The Ricks Gardens provides an ideal study environment for students.

“The majority of my classes are online,” said Alonzo Roman, a freshman studying psychology. “So it’s a great place to go to get out of my apartment, especially on really beautiful days.”

Roman first explored the Ricks Gardens out of curiosity. He eventually started bringing his ukulele, and now he uses the spot as a quiet place to study. Roman’s favorite spot has become the Roman garden area.

“A couple of friends suggested I come and study at the gardens,” said Nefi Huerta, a freshman also studying psychology.

The Ricks Gardens wasn’t Huerta’s first choice of a study spot; he often studied at the David O. McKay Library. However, since he discovered the Ricks Gardens, he has made it a habit to study there.

“There’s no sound, there are less people, and it just brings me back to nature,” Huerta said. “It helps me to focus and have the Spirit with me.”

Huerta often studies near one of the many streams running through the Ricks Gardens.

“I don’t always have an easy time doing homework in my apartment,” said Elise Ballard, a senior studying art. “There are always distractions, people coming and going, the tv, music playing, but the gardens are really nice because it’s quiet, it’s relaxing.”

Ballard has been able to find peace throughout her time here at BYU-I by studying outside.

“Now is the perfect time to study in the gardens,” Ballard said, referring to spring semester.

Ballard enjoys studying in the grassy area found directly behind the Roman garden.