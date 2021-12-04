Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions, network effectively and listen to speakers’ stories. It created an environment for learning from experienced speakers who are self-employed or have achieved their goals after college.

Guest speakers included Donald Kelly, Pauline “Muffin” Grayson, Josh Sherwood, Luis Weger, Scott Haws and Ryan Hamilton. Each speaker provided a new perspective and taught students useful principles for the workplace. Throughout each talk they stressed the importance of networking and how it can affect your career.

“We learned about things we can do now to prepare for the future,” said Mark Perry, a sophomore studying business. “I thought it was cool that they would include some of their own experiences and how we can become more spiritual and apply that to our lives.”

Donald Kelly said LinkedIn created many business opportunities for himself. Once he connected his podcast to his LinkedIn, he received unexpected job offers. He said something as simple as creating an account is a step closer to being more professional.

“The event helped me learn that there are so many different things that I can do after I graduate,” said Emily Perkins, a senior studying communication. “Each speaker gave different tips about how to benefit or jumpstart your career. (They) helped you realize your passions, reflect within and jump from there.”