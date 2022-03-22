Home Campus Prepare to build healthy romantic relationships at BYU-I's dating workshops
Prepare to build healthy romantic relationships at BYU-I's dating workshops

By Shannon Jacinto
Projector screen displaying a slide that says "BYUI Do." Photo credit: Berrett Harris

On March 8, the wellness center held its fifth and final healthy dating workshop this semester. The workshops are led by marriage and family studies majors who are working to earn their Premarital Interpersonal Choices and Knowledge certification (P.I.C.K.).

Cole Ratcliffe, a home and family professor, teaches the P.I.C.K. certification. He also runs the website BYUiDo.org which expands on the ideas taught in the dating workshops.

“We want to help change the dating culture here,” said Mauri Munsee, a senior studying marriage and family studies and a workshop instructor.

The instructors mainly teach about the Relationship Attachment Model and how students can approach pre-marital romantic relationships in a healthy manner. According to the organizers, approximately 10-20 people participate in each session.

“When people get to college or come home from their missions, they instantly think marriage is the next thing on their list to check off,” said Makila Spencer, a senior studying marriage and family studies and a workshop instructor. “I think there is so much value in working on ourselves before jumping into that type of commitment.”

During the workshops, participants are given opportunities to share their ideas and discuss with one another to deepen their understanding.

“I think BYU-I’s dating culture has changed a lot throughout the years,” said Joseph Quiros, a senior studying business management operations and a workshop participant. “My main takeaway from the workshop is understanding how commitment truly is part of the plan that God has set forth for us not only in dating but in life. It allows for us to not only grow closer to Him but also reap certain blessings whether it’s in a relationship or the gospel.”

For updates on the healthy dating workshops next semester and other on-campus activities, visit the I-Belong website.

Shannon Jacinto
