Preparing for General Conference

During the October 2021 general conference, we have the pleasure to listen to apostles, general authorities and the prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share spiritual insights and guidance. People of all faiths are welcome to attend through a live broadcast. To receive distinctive inspiration from this conference here are a few tips.

1. Ask specific questions and pray about them.

Come up with meaningful questions you want answered. Ponder about the things you are grateful for and trials you are facing. Think about these questions often and pray to receive guidance.

Take those questions and write them down on paper or in the notes section on your phone. Refer to them as often as possible. There are never too many questions to ask.

“Answers to your specific prayers may come directly from a particular talk or from a specific phrase,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf in his 2011 first presidency message. “At other times answers may come in a seemingly unrelated word, phrase or song. A heart filled with gratitude for the blessings of life and an earnest desire to hear and follow the words of counsel will prepare the way for personal revelation.”



2. Go over talks from previous conferences.

You can find previous conference talks in the Ensign, Gospel Library app or on the Church’s website. Study and examine the theme and what you can take away from the words spoken.

Check your progress from the last conference to see if your questions were answered and if you met your expectations or goals. If you didn’t receive what you hoped you would or grew in the way you thought you did, that’s okay. Take this conference as a fresh start.

“Living prophets and apostles have prayerfully prepared their talks for this general conference with us in mind—to guide us, to comfort us, and to help us live the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Ryan Carr shared in her 2017 digital article.

3. Take notes in a journal.

Show that you are ready to receive inspiration by having a journal close by to take notes on your thoughts, feelings and revelations during conference. Have fun with it, make your own journal or buy one that you really like and will continually use.

If you get a little distracted during the conference, doodle or draw out some of your thoughts.

4. Don’t forget about snacks!

Get a variety of snacks to help you stay awake and focused on the program. Make pancakes or waffles for the morning session and have fruit and chocolate milk with them. For lunch, you could take a break and make a meal with the people you’re with or go out and get something to eat.

Some good snacks include fruit, an assortment of chips and crackers, something sweet like donuts, ice cream, or something from scratch.

5. Find people to watch it with.

It’s a lot easier to be engaged when you are surrounded by other people who are also engaged. Invite your roommates, Home Evening siblings, friends or coworkers to watch a session with you.

After each session, discuss your insights with the people watching it with you. Text or call someone and talk to them about the session you watched. Post on social media and share your insights and inspirations.

Set aside time to watch conference if you can. If you aren’t able to watch a session, set a goal to go back and watch or read the talks. Start it with an open heart and mind preparing for what you need to hear.

Refer to your notes over the next six months and ponder what answers and promptings you have received. Start reviewing the talks from this conference in order to prepare for the next one in April.