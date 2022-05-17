President and Sister Nelson host inspiring and personal devotional for young adults

The Conference Center opened its doors to young adults living from Nephi, Utah, to Logan, Utah, yesterday, filling up all 21,000 seats for the first time since COVID-19.

Tens of thousands of people between the ages of 18-30 poured into Temple Square, buzzing with excitement to hear what the Prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, had to say.

Sister Wendy Nelson: “One Question That Can Change Your Life”

Sister Nelson opened her remarks by hinting at a question that could possibly change the young adults’ lives.

“This one question,” said Sister Nelson, “can increase your confidence, decrease your anxiety, motivate you, lift your mood and your sights, increase your productivity, increase your focus and clarity of thinking, help you resist temptation, help you detect deception, increase your gratitude, decrease the stress in your life, increase your capacity to love and help you make better decisions.”

In preparation for her devotional address, she asked 30 young adults from Canada and the United States to put the mystery question to the test for three days. She described the lifestyle adjustments the young adults intentionally made.

“I asked them to do the following,” Sister Nelson said. “In just one situation a day — for each of three days, ask yourself what would a holy young adult do?”

The 30 friends, as Sister Nelson called them, all saw very unique and life-changing results that helped them make better choices in the hustle of day to day.

“As you live your life in crescendo,” Sister Nelson said, “(by) trying to be just a little more holy day by day and quickly repenting when you mess up, you will find joy in this life and eternal life in the world to come.”

President Nelson: “Choices For Eternity”

President Nelson framed his message around three truths.

1. Know the truth about who you are

“I believe that if the Lord were speaking to you directly tonight, the first thing He would make sure you understand is your true identity,” President Nelson said.



President Nelson referred to the primary song, “I am a Child of God,” and reminded the listeners that knowing their divine heritage is the first step to knowing who they truly are.

Labelling yourself as a “Child of God,” President Nelson said, is one of the greatest titles to have. He named other labels he has such as medical doctor, surgeon and captain, but none are as valuable to him.

The three most important labels to him that we should all strive to have are child of God, child of the covenant and disciple of Jesus Christ.

“The adversary rejoices in labels because they divide us and restrict the way we think about ourselves and each other,” President Nelson said.

2. Know the truth about what God the Father and Jesus Christ have offered you

“In short,” President Nelson said, “they have offered you everything!”

President Nelson highlighted the power of a Savior and what He can do for us personally. Because of this sacred offering, we can live with Heavenly Father again. He encouraged us to look for the blessings that God has in store for His children.

“Heavenly Father’s plan for His children allows us to live where and how He lives and ultimately to become more and more like Him,” President Nelson said. “His plan literally makes the richest blessings of all eternity available to us, including the potential for us to become ‘joint-heirs with Christ.‘”

President Nelson does not want any of the young adults and other listeners to miss out on these special and sacred blessings.

3. Know the truth related to your own conversion

President Nelson encouraged the young adults across the globe to take charge of their own testimony and to put in the work for it.

“Work for it,” President Nelson said. “Own it. Care for it. Nurture it so that it will grow. Feed it truth. Don’t pollute it with the philosophies of men and then wonder why your testimony is waning.“

One way to grow and strengthen a testimony is by asking questions. He urged listeners to pray about those questions and study them out to increase their own personal testimony.

“Your sincere questions, asked in faith, will always lead to greater faith and more knowledge,” President Nelson said.

He closed his message by expressing the importance of propelling testimonies forward and the blessings that come from faith and hard work.

“As you do, I promise that you will experience spiritual growth, freedom from fear and a confidence that you can scarcely imagine now,” President Nelson said. “You will have the strength to have a positive influence far beyond your natural capacity. And I promise that your future will be more exhilarating than anything you can presently believe.”

The devotional is also available online for those who were unable to attend at the Conference Center or one of the many locations hosting livestreams of the event, such as the BYU-Idaho Center. It can be viewed on YouTube or the official Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website.