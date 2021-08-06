Home News President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination
News

President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination

By Grace Wride
0
183
Screenshot taken from President Eyring's address.

In a formal address to the BYU-Idaho community, President Henry J. Eyring encouraged students returning for fall Semester to get vaccinated. While he often has fun with his beginning of semester videos, he said he opted for a more serious tone given the nature of the subject he was talking about.

“Time is of the essence,” said President Eyring. “The most common vaccines require a three to four week follow up shot and now we are just six weeks from the beginning of the fall semester. For that reason, my invitation is for you to ponder, decide and perhaps act soon.”

He then acknowledged that some students may be unable to receive the vaccine due to medical purposes. However, he asked students who have the option to make this a personal, spiritual decision.

“Collectively, we will determine what will happen this fall and beyond,” President Eyring said.

He concluded his address by reminding students of their eternal potential and reading 1 Corinthians 13:12.

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”

Previous articleStudent basks in Rexburg summer
Grace Wride
RELATED ARTICLES
News

BREAKING NEWS: Field by Towers I parking lot catches on fire

Jessica Banks - 0
Police are still investigating the incident.
Read more
News

Police log: From shoplifting to Walmart scooters

Charity May - 0
Police received a complaint of shoplifting where an individual took an item and ate it on premises.
Read more
News

Popular music venue, the Basement, closes

David Goerg - 0
The Basement has officially closed its doors, yet patrons start a Go fund Me pleading for relocation.
Read more

Most Popular

President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination

News Grace Wride - 0
"Time is of the essence."
Read more

Student basks in Rexburg summer

Features Jessica Banks - 0
Morris finds that summers in Rexburg include a lot of opportunities to spend time outdoors.
Read more

Devotional preview: Aligning with the light of Christ

Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
In his upcoming devotional address, Kevin Redd will discuss how Jesus Christ's light is freely given to all of God's children and shines as a beacon of love, comfort and guidance.
Read more

Column: Peaceful like a panda

Opinion Julia Brunette - 0
The trials and obligations of life can swarm your mind; it's important to find a moment of peace and take control of your life.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination

    News Grace Wride - 0
    "Time is of the essence."
    Read more

    Student basks in Rexburg summer

    Features Jessica Banks - 0
    Morris finds that summers in Rexburg include a lot of opportunities to spend time outdoors.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Aligning with the light of Christ

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his upcoming devotional address, Kevin Redd will discuss how Jesus Christ's light is freely given to all of God's children and shines as a beacon of love, comfort and guidance.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination

    News Grace Wride - 0
    "Time is of the essence."
    Read more

    Student basks in Rexburg summer

    Features Jessica Banks - 0
    Morris finds that summers in Rexburg include a lot of opportunities to spend time outdoors.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Aligning with the light of Christ

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his upcoming devotional address, Kevin Redd will discuss how Jesus Christ's light is freely given to all of God's children and shines as a beacon of love, comfort and guidance.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv