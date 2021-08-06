President Eyring encourages students to consider COVID-19 vaccination

In a formal address to the BYU-Idaho community, President Henry J. Eyring encouraged students returning for fall Semester to get vaccinated. While he often has fun with his beginning of semester videos, he said he opted for a more serious tone given the nature of the subject he was talking about.

“Time is of the essence,” said President Eyring. “The most common vaccines require a three to four week follow up shot and now we are just six weeks from the beginning of the fall semester. For that reason, my invitation is for you to ponder, decide and perhaps act soon.”

He then acknowledged that some students may be unable to receive the vaccine due to medical purposes. However, he asked students who have the option to make this a personal, spiritual decision.

“Collectively, we will determine what will happen this fall and beyond,” President Eyring said.

He concluded his address by reminding students of their eternal potential and reading 1 Corinthians 13:12.

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”