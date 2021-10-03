President Nelson announces 13 new temples including a second temple in Rexburg

During the Sunday afternoon session of general conference, President Nelson announced the construction of 13 new temples. These temples will be built in the following locations.

—Kaohsiung, Taiwan

—Tacloban, Philippines

—Monrovia, Liberia

—Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

—Antananarivo, Madagascar

—Culiacan, Mexico

—Vitoria, Brazil

—La Paz, Bolivia

—Santiago West, Chile

—Fort Worth, Texas

—Cody, Wyoming

—Rexburg North, Idaho

—Heber Valley, Utah

The Provo, Utah temple will also undergo reconstruction.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 252 temples either operating, under construction or announced. These new temples will put that new total at 265 temples.