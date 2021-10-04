President Nelson encourages temple attendance

President Russell M. Nelson spoke three times throughout the October 2021 general conference. What did he encourage members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to do?

Make conference meaningful

“If you have not yet sought for the ministering of the Holy Ghost to help you hear what the Lord would have you hear during these two days, I invite you to do so now,” President Nelson said in the Saturday morning session. “Please make this conference a time of feasting on messages from the Lord through His servants.”

Attend the temple frequently

“If you don’t yet love to attend the temple, go more often — not less,” President Nelson said in the Sunday morning session. “Let the Lord, through His Spirit, teach and inspire you there. I promise you that over time, the temple will become a place of safety, solace and revelation.”

Consider receiving your endowment

“If I could speak to each man or woman who longs for marriage but has not yet found their eternal companion, I would urge you not to wait until marriage to be endowed in the house of the Lord,” President Nelson said. “Begin now to learn and experience what it means to be armed with priesthood power.”

Make time for the Lord in your life every day

“The voices and pressures of the world are engaging and numerous,” President Nelson said. “But too many voices are deceptive, seductive and can pull us off the covenant path. To avoid the inevitable heartbreak that follows, I plead with you today to counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life — each and every day.”

President Nelson encouraged saints to stay close to Jesus Christ. He promised comfort and strength to those who follow his counsel.

“The Lord has declared that despite today’s unprecedented challenges, those who build their foundations upon Jesus Christ, and have learned how to draw upon His power, need not succumb to the unique anxieties of this era.”