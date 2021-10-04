Home Features President Nelson encourages temple attendance
Features

President Nelson encourages temple attendance

By Grace Wride
0
139
Photo credit: Church Newsroom

President Russell M. Nelson spoke three times throughout the October 2021 general conference. What did he encourage members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to do?

Make conference meaningful

“If you have not yet sought for the ministering of the Holy Ghost to help you hear what the Lord would have you hear during these two days, I invite you to do so now,” President Nelson said in the Saturday morning session. “Please make this conference a time of feasting on messages from the Lord through His servants.”

Attend the temple frequently

“If you don’t yet love to attend the temple, go more often — not less,” President Nelson said in the Sunday morning session. “Let the Lord, through His Spirit, teach and inspire you there. I promise you that over time, the temple will become a place of safety, solace and revelation.”

Consider receiving your endowment

“If I could speak to each man or woman who longs for marriage but has not yet found their eternal companion, I would urge you not to wait until marriage to be endowed in the house of the Lord,” President Nelson said. “Begin now to learn and experience what it means to be armed with priesthood power.”

Make time for the Lord in your life every day

“The voices and pressures of the world are engaging and numerous,” President Nelson said. “But too many voices are deceptive, seductive and can pull us off the covenant path. To avoid the inevitable heartbreak that follows, I plead with you today to counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life — each and every day.”

President Nelson encouraged saints to stay close to Jesus Christ. He promised comfort and strength to those who follow his counsel.

“The Lord has declared that despite today’s unprecedented challenges, those who build their foundations upon Jesus Christ, and have learned how to draw upon His power, need not succumb to the unique anxieties of this era.”

Previous articlePresident Nelson announces 13 new temples including a second temple in Rexburg
Next articleStudents share what they learned from general conference
Grace Wride
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Inspiration received from general conference topics

Alyssa Lamprecht - 0
From Christ's Atonement to Zion, this season's general conference topics provide strength in spirit and power to persevere.
Read more
Campus

Students anticipate General Conference weekend

Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
Students express how stoked they are for conference.
Read more
Features

Scroll’s top 10 general conference talks of all time

Jens Huber - 0
Here were some of the favorites that our staff came up with.
Read more

Most Popular

Students share what they learned from general conference

News Ellie Perkins - 0
BYU-Idaho students discuss what stood out to them most during general conference.
Read more

President Nelson encourages temple attendance

Features Grace Wride - 0
What do we need to remember from this general conference?
Read more

President Nelson announces 13 new temples including a second temple in Rexburg

News Jessica Banks - 0
13 new temple all around the world announced.
Read more

How we watch conference

Photo Kaitlyn Davis - 0
See how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in general conference.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Students share what they learned from general conference

    News Ellie Perkins - 0
    BYU-Idaho students discuss what stood out to them most during general conference.
    Read more

    President Nelson encourages temple attendance

    Features Grace Wride - 0
    What do we need to remember from this general conference?
    Read more

    President Nelson announces 13 new temples including a second temple in Rexburg

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    13 new temple all around the world announced.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Students share what they learned from general conference

    News Ellie Perkins - 0
    BYU-Idaho students discuss what stood out to them most during general conference.
    Read more

    President Nelson encourages temple attendance

    Features Grace Wride - 0
    What do we need to remember from this general conference?
    Read more

    President Nelson announces 13 new temples including a second temple in Rexburg

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    13 new temple all around the world announced.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv