President Nelson reassured my choice to get endowed

In April, the thought came to me to get endowed. I’ve never been opposed to the idea; I always knew I would get endowed eventually, but I thought it would be because I was getting married. Seven months later, I have a date set to receive my endowment at the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

During the most recent general conference, I got the impression that I’m doing the right thing by getting endowed while listening to President Russell M. Nelson’s talk “The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation.” Even though I never second-guessed the prompting when it first came, it was nice to get validation that I am doing the right thing.

“If I could speak to each man or woman who longs for marriage but has not yet found his or her eternal companion, I would urge you not to wait until marriage to be endowed in the house of the Lord,” President Nelson said in his talk. “Begin now to learn and experience what it means to be armed with priesthood power.”

I long for that priesthood power, and I don’t want or need to wait for marriage to receive it.

“It’s the next big step,” said Marcus Pickett, a sophomore studying elementary education, about getting endowed. “I’m not going to wait for other people to increase my spiritual growth. I’m taking the initiative and doing it myself without any exterior motives.”

Pickett is following President Nelson’s counsel not to wait for marriage to get endowed, but to act now. He has found resources to help him gain a deeper understanding of how to be ready for the temple.

“Resources are there to help me find and prepare myself mentally, emotionally and spiritually for the endowment and what to expect,” Pickett said.

“Please believe me when I say that when your spiritual foundation is built solidly upon Jesus Christ, you have no need to fear,” President Nelson said in his same talk. “As you are true to your covenants made in the temple, you will be strengthened by His power. Then, when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable.”

I have taken time to prepare myself to enter the temple. I experienced many trials since I received the revelation to get endowed. I decided to delay my endowment to make sure I was ready and able to be present during this sacred experience.

In order to prepare for my endowment, I took the Temple Preparation seminar, I read through the section about temples on the church’s website and studied the endowment through conference talks and scriptures. But most importantly, I worked on my spirituality and relationship with my Savior.

I took time and effort to study; I researched scriptures and talks about Jesus Christ and His Atonement. I pondered what Christ’s Atonement meant for me and how it has impacted my life.

I sought to feel the Spirit and to be able to see the Savior’s hand in my life. I grew closer to God, and I know He is my sure foundation, and I am ready to make these covenants with Him.

“My dear brothers and sisters, these are the latter days,” President Nelson said in his talk.”If you and I are to withstand the forthcoming perils and pressures, it is imperative that we each have a firm spiritual foundation built upon the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ.”

I asked myself why I wanted to get endowed, and I wasn’t able to come up with specific answers. I just know I need to. I’d been searching for something more for myself, and getting endowed is the next step I need to take in my life.

I invite everyone who is not yet endowed to ask themselves, as President Nelson asked us, “How firm is your foundation?”

What do you need to do to be worthy to enter the temple? What do you need to do to prepare for your endowment? If you follow the Spirit and give heed to President Nelson’s teachings, you will be directed to where you need to go. Christ loves you, and He wants you to make those covenants with Him in His house.