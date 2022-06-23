Home Campus Preview: The Summer, Fun and Flowers Festival
Campus

Preview: The Summer, Fun and Flowers Festival

By Cinthia Rodas
Students working at the Bloom Room. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

The Summer, Fun and Flowers Festival will be hosted in the Thomas E. Ricks Garden on June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be lawn games, face painting, music and snacks.

The Advanced Wedding and Event Planning class is organizing this event with Katie Robison, an applied plant science professor.

“The students get to come up with an idea of an event they would like to throw,” Robison said. “We start from scratch and we go from there.”

The students have dedicated their semester to creating an event that everyone can enjoy.

The Advanced Wedding and Event Planning class
The Advanced Wedding and Event Planning class. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

“I hope that (students) are able to come and have a lot of fun and walk away thinking, ‘Wow, campus events can be a really exciting time to go and try new things,'” said Kenadee Taylor, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “I also hope they walk away with a newfound respect and appreciation for the floral department. We want more people to know about it so that they can come and experience our major.”

Students and employees can purchase tickets for this event online. Event tickets are $5, which includes five tickets to redeem at various booths. More tickets can be purchased at the event.

If the weather does not permit an outdoor festival, it will be moved indoors to the Hart Fitness Center.

