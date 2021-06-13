Home Uncategorized Pride social creates a safe space for LGBTQIA+ students
Pride social creates a safe space for LGBTQIA+ students

By Sabrina Benites
Venmo provided for safe space Rexburg so they can keep hosting events Photo credit: Sabrina Benites

To kick off Pride Month, the Safe Space Rexburg Instagram account hosted its first Pride Month Social on June 4 at the Alpine Chalet lounge. Games, coloring, music, snacks and a photo booth were provided at the event.

The Instagram account is run by student members of the LGBTQ community. Its main intent, according to the account’s page, is to “(spread) love and (create) events where BYU-I students can be themselves in a judgmental free zone.”

Safe Space strives not only to make members feel welcome, but to spread awareness and make everyone feel like they belong. Events like this help unify LGBTQ members and allies; they are able to bond together in friendship by sharing their stories, struggles and personal identities that make them who they are.

Canon Briggs, a sophomore studying public health and member of the community, believes that BYU-Idaho LGBTQ students are deserving of love to ensure them they are not alone.

“A little support goes a long way,” Briggs said. “The Safe Space Rexburg group is trying to make sure that people actually feel that support. It’s nice to see that someone is trying to make things better for us.”

With the last Pride event held by a separate BYU-I LBGTQ Instagram account, members feared authorities would shut down the gathering once again.

“Rexburg isn’t very accepting of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Briggs said.

Despite the relocation of the tie-dye event, the Safe Space social was able to run smoothly and without interruptions from the authorities.

Fernanda holds up a love is love sign in front of the photo booth
Fernanda holds up a love is love sign in front of the photo booth Photo credit: Sabrina Benites

Fernanda Castaneda, a sophomore studying environmental geoscience, attended the event as an ally to show her love and support for the community.

“I felt like the event provided a safe environment for people of color and the LGBTQIA+ members,” Castaneda said.

As Safe Space’s first Pride event was successful, members look forward to more events continuing this month, leading to a Pride event held at Porter Park on June 26. This will be Rexburg’s first Pride celebration to demonstrate acceptance and love for members of the community. The event will consist of a Pride walk, LGBTQ and Ally art show, live music and food trucks.

Upcoming events in June to continue celebrating Pride Month consist of:

— 6/19 Black Student Union BYU-I Juneteenth Event

—6/19 Idaho Falls Pride

— 6/26 LGBTQ Alumni Lunch

— 6/26 Rexburg Pride

Sabrina Benites
