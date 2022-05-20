Home Campus Prioritizing mental health through university resources
Campus

Prioritizing mental health through university resources

By Gabriela Fletcher
0
120
Stairway entrance to the Counseling Center in the Student Health Center. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

BYU-Idaho students are not excluded from the effects of the pandemic or other emotional stressors in life.

According to the World Health Organization, “In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%.”

For this reason, BYU-I provides a variety of resources to teach students how to cope with and improve poor mental health. THRIVE, among others, is one resource.

THRIVE

According to THRIVE’s Instagram, THRIVE is a “BYUI mental health program seeking to increase JOY in students by teaching positive psychology, coping skills and doing recreational activities.” Typically, THRIVE is a 9-week program that meets twice a week.

“Tuesday is our learning day where we teach more content and have discussions,” said Anna Willden, the THRIVE marketing specialist. Thursdays are used more often for activities and application from what they learned.

This semester, THRIVE will be held from May 3 through June 28, as well as an additional 8-week program beginning on May 10. Students are still encouraged to sign up even after the start date.

Counseling Center

The BYU-I counseling center offers individual, group or couples counseling services to students on campus.

The first step to receiving help through the counseling center is making an appointment for a consultation, where the student will work with a counselor to identify their needs. After the initial meeting, the counseling center will create a plan which may include individual counseling or referrals to other resources such as mental health workshops or mindfulness exercises.

TAO

Therapy Assistance Online (TAO) is an interactive, independently performed program that teaches users effective habits and coping skills for a wide range of needs. It offers over 40 different modules to choose from and can be done at your own pace. The modules available include, but are not limited to, helping general anxiety, financial stress, perfectionism and test anxiety.

TAO can be used in conjunction with counseling and other mental health services, or on its own. This is a free resource and can be accessed through the counseling center website.

Reed Stoddard, the Counseling Center director, suggests that students should start improving their mental health by focusing on creating balance between social, spiritual, intellectual and physical needs. This can be supported through most university resources, such as staying physically fit through BYU-I fitness classes, using academic support resources on campus, regularly trying to connect socially with those around you and improving spirituality.

“If you focus on punishment and guilt in the way you think about God and religion, that’s not gonna help your mental health,” Stoddard said. “But if you focus on love and mercy and forgiveness, you’re gonna have a healthier mentality.

Previous articleGeneral conference protesters say they are concerned about Latter-day Saints
Gabriela Fletcher
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Stephen Turcotte: The importance of difficult decisions

Cinthia Rodas - 0
Stephen Turcotte shares what he's learned as a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more
Campus

Devotional cover: Following the promptings of the Holy Ghost

Logan Buchanan - 0
Elder Valenzuela instructed students on the promptings of the Holy Ghost.
Read more
Campus

What campus has to offer for family history work

Colin Dupuis - 0
Get to know the exclusive resources BYU-Idaho offers its students.
Read more

Most Popular

Prioritizing mental health through university resources

Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
BYU-Idaho offers a wide range of mental health resources to support students with mental health diagnoses or struggles.
Read more

General conference protesters say they are concerned about Latter-day Saints

Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
Protesters gather the grounds of the Conference Center for each session, worried for the wellbeing of Church members
Read more

Stephen Turcotte: The importance of difficult decisions

Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
Stephen Turcotte shares what he's learned as a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more

Devotional cover: Following the promptings of the Holy Ghost

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
Elder Valenzuela instructed students on the promptings of the Holy Ghost.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Prioritizing mental health through university resources

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers a wide range of mental health resources to support students with mental health diagnoses or struggles.
    Read more

    General conference protesters say they are concerned about Latter-day Saints

    Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Protesters gather the grounds of the Conference Center for each session, worried for the wellbeing of Church members
    Read more

    Stephen Turcotte: The importance of difficult decisions

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    Stephen Turcotte shares what he's learned as a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Prioritizing mental health through university resources

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers a wide range of mental health resources to support students with mental health diagnoses or struggles.
    Read more

    General conference protesters say they are concerned about Latter-day Saints

    Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Protesters gather the grounds of the Conference Center for each session, worried for the wellbeing of Church members
    Read more

    Stephen Turcotte: The importance of difficult decisions

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    Stephen Turcotte shares what he's learned as a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv