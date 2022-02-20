Psychology Department implements new student mentoring program

Spearheaded by psychology professor, Yohan Delton, and BYU-Idaho student, MJ Layton, a senior studying psychology, the new William James Psychology Student Mentoring Program is currently available to all students majoring in psychology.

The pilot program started last semester to test how well it would work. As a result of the positive reaction, it is in full force this semester.

“When we met with some of our mentors from the pilot, they were very excited about how much they had in common with their mentees,” Layton said. “They really seemed to feel like they made a genuine connection with that person.”

In psychology, there are three areas of focus: general, health and industrial organization. Delton has worked specifically with the industrial organization emphasis and been able to see how the students have helped each other with finding jobs and going to graduate school.

“Because of the success we had in there, I wanted to broaden that to all psych majors,” Delton said. “We wanted more of that cohesion between those of us students who are more juniors (and) seniors, turning around to help those of us who are freshman (and) sophomores.”

Each student who signs up to become a mentee will be assigned a mentor to help them whenever they need and also to answer any questions they may have. Mentors also provide the mentees with other campus resources such as financial aid, study skills and academic support.

“We’ve had several people sign up to become mentors and go through the training and application process already,” Layton said. “Then we have a lot of people who have signed up to receive a mentor.”

Mentors in the program are trained not to put themselves above the mentee, rather they are trained to help when needed and be there, in all aspects, for the mentee.

“It’s very self-driven,” Delton said. “We don’t prescribe the mentor what to do every week. It’s pretty much to the need of the mentee and we don’t want any of them to feel overburdened.”

Monthly activities are also put on and organized to help mentees build friendships with other mentees and mentors.

The program has made a pamphlet that has all the information on how to sign up, activities and how to become a mentor.

The pamphlet states the purpose of the program by saying in part, “The William James Mentorship Program is geared toward helping psychology students succeed in their undergraduate career and preparing them for the world of psychology post-graduation.”