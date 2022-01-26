Public help requested to find suspect

The Rexburg Police Department issued a press release on Jan. 25 about an unidentified male who has made multiple fraudulent transactions on another person’s credit card.

He was reported to be making purchases in Rexburg and Idaho Falls. The Police Department is asking the public to help in locating this unidentified male.

He is wearing a green coat with the word “MARKER” on the front left side and the same word on the back right shoulder.

If you have any information contact Detective Hermosillo at 208-359-3000.

The following are images from the Rexburg Police Department of the suspect.