Public safety discusses protocol for active shooters

Shock seized his body as he quietly mulled over the text message.

“A group of kids of kids shot up the middle school. They might send all the kids home after. Are you in Rigby?”

James Moon, a sophomore studying biomedical science, had just been alerted by his cousin that there was an active shooting in his hometown.

On May 6, a sixth grade female student reportedly shot three people at Rigby Middle School.

“I didn’t believe him,” Moon said. “I thought he joking. As stuff got more serious, I was surprised and shocked. I didn’t know how to really take it because you don’t expect stuff like that to happen in Rigby of all places. Especially at that middle school.”

Chaos has ensued in the United States as mass shootings have increased. According to Gun Violence Archive, there are on average 385 mass shootings each year in the United States since 2014.

According to Rockefeller Institute of Government, Idaho makes up 0.29% of the mass shootings in the United States ranging from 1966 to 2016. Students and members of the community don’t expect a rare statistic to happen so close to home.

As Moon walked around BYU-Idaho’s campus shortly after the incident, he reflected on the safety of the campus.

During the shooting, a certain group of trained safety officers at BYU-I took heightened awareness.

Public Safety is a resource for students who experience any kind of theft, safety issue or witness suspicious activity.

Stephen Bunnell, the Director of Public Safety on campus, oversees the physical security of the university.

“Calls that come into our office come into our dispatch center,” Bunnell explained. “We have someone there 24/7. If there is a student who has a question or concern, there is somebody they can contact. We will either take their information and see if we can resolve the problem, or get them directed to the right person to help them with that issue.”

Bunnell explained the process which would have taken effect if the shooting were a danger at BYU-I.

“We would have initiated our notification system to the students and have said, ‘Hey, you need to be aware and have a heightened sense of security for your personal well being,'” Bunnell explained.

The emergency notification system allows a mass text message to be sent to all students who opt-in for the messages. Students do have the option to opt-out of these text messages, but there is a requirement to acknowledge this option by placing a hold on students’ accounts until they make a decision.

“We’re required by the Department of Education to give each student the opportunity to receive that message,” Bunnell informed. “We didn’t know what better way to let our students know they had that opportunity than to force them into making a decision through having a hold.”

Throughout his years at BYU-I, Bunnell has used the emergency notification system four or five times. However, if there were an active shooter on campus, his team would quickly inform students of the threat, and they would prepare themselves to confront the issue as well.

“If a call came in that there was gunfire on campus, we would dispatch every officer that we have here at that given time to wherever that location is,” Bunnell continued. “We would also notify the local police department.”

If BYU-I’s public safety officers arrived on scene first, they would be in charge of the situation until the police department arrived. When the police arrive, they would take over the case with the public safety officers’ support.

Bunnell recommends that if students are on campus during the time of the shooting, they should lock any doors and barricade themselves.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is make the doors so that they can be secured from the inside without any special tools or knowledge,” Bunnell described. “Basically, we should be able to push a button on the lock from the inside.”

Not all of the buildings have this security yet, but the buildings are gradually being retrofitted for these types of locks.

“Lock the door, stay inside, be quiet and turn out the lights,” Bunnell counseled. “Keep your movements down until a police officer or somebody in authority comes to you and says everything is clear. We will move you out of that space.”

BYU-I has provided the I-Prepare website page for students to visit and prepare themselves for any type of emergency. This website can educate students on how to handle specific situations dealing with safety and security, natural disasters or health risks.

“I don’t want people to fear, but I want them to be prepared,” Bunnell concluded. “We can do simple things to prepare. Lock your apartment doors at night or when you leave and nobody’s there. Don’t go out by yourself at night and jog. Think about your own personal safety.”