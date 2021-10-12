Pumpkins and ghosts come out as fall begins

As fall begins, so do many community events and attractions for Rexburg locals and BYU-Idaho students to enjoy.

“I am super stoked for all the Halloween festivities coming up,” said Makenzie Morris, a sophomore studying public health. “Although my track system is winter/spring, I will be flying up from my hometown just to visit Rexburg during this fall season.”

Throughout October, there will be a series of family-friendly activities, haunted houses, mazes and other attractions to explore.

Family-friendly activities

Fall Festival (Rexburg)

Fourteen minutes out of Rexburg, the Tree house Nursery & Landscape Co. is hosting its annual Fall Festival, consisting of hayrides, a “Fairytale Forest,” a pumpkin patch and a “one-of-a-kind pumpkin cannon.”

The event opened Sept. 25 and will run through Oct. 30. It is open Monday through Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The nursery is located at 3265 W. 2000 N., Rexburg, ID 83440, and admission is $5.

RC Acres pumpkin patch (Saint Anthony, Idaho)

RC Acres is the perfect activity for those who think pumpkin patches are the best part of fall. Besides picking pumpkins of all sizes, attendees can also enjoy corn pits, slides, trains and go-carts.

Pumpkins will range from $1-$15 depending on size.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to dark and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to dark.

The pumpkin patch is located at 369 Orchards Ln, St. Anthony, ID.

Flourish Point Halloween party (Rexburg)

According to its website, Flourish Point is dedicated to “supporting the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Rexburg, Idaho.”

Part of this mission includes hosting family-friendly activities, like its upcoming Halloween party on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. This party will include free food and apple cider, a photo booth, games and more.

There is no charge to join the event and interested attendees can message the Flourish Point Instagram for the address.

Halloween mazes and attractions

Aside from the various festive fall activities, there are also many haunted attractions and mazes around the Rexburg area.

The Straw Maze (Rexburg)

The Straw Maze officially opened up Sept. 13 and will run through Halloween.

During the weekends, the maze turns into the Haunted Straw Maze as darkness hits.

According to the Straw Maze website, “Shadows lurk down every pathway and you never know when something might be creeping up behind you. The straw bales tower above you with monsters behind each bend waiting to scare.”

Regular straw maze hours are Monday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the maze turns haunted and is open from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The maze has additional haunted hours during the last week of October. From Oct. 25-28, it will be open from 7-10 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 29-30.

The Haunted Straw Maze is free for ages 0-4 and $15 for ages 5 and up. A season pass is $75, and the Haunted all-inclusive package, which includes the Haunted Forest and Haunted Maze ticket, is $25.

The maze is located at 2000 W. 7600 S., Rexburg, ID 83440.

Haunted Forest (Rexburg)

The sister attraction to the Straw Maze, the Haunted Forest, is also open for business this Halloween season.

The attraction is open on October weekends from 7 p.m. to midnight, and from Oct. 26-31 from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for the Haunted Forest and $50 for the Rexburg season pass, which includes unlimited admittance to the Straw Maze, the Haunted Straw Maze and the Haunted Forest.

The location is the same as the Straw Maze: 2000 W. 7600 S., Rexburg, ID 83440.

Haunted Mill (Teton, Idaho)

The woman in white, Slenderman, disappearing scarecrows and much more are rumored to terrify visitors of the Haunted Mill. Its infamous rickety old bridge brings locals back every year where they are chased by monsters. While attendees wait in line, they can also purchase hot chocolate to keep their hands—and stomachs—warm.

The Haunted Mill will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30-10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $10 each.

You can find the Haunted Mill at 95 N. 2400 E., Teton, ID 83451.

Haunted Hospital (Saint Anthony, Idaho)

The Haunted Hospital is the perfect place for anyone who enjoys getting freaked out by old-school mental institutions. The building was a real hospital back in the early 20th century but has long since fallen into disuse and disrepair. Some individuals have reported seeing real ghosts or experiencing other forms of paranormal activity there.

The attraction costs $8 for the haunted maze and $3 for the main house tours.

The hospital is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Haunted Hospital is located at 2266 E. 600 N., Saint Anthony, ID 83445.

The Theater of the Lost Souls and the Hospital of the Lost Souls (Shelley, Idaho)

Forty minutes out from Rexburg is the Theater of the Lost Souls and its twin attraction, the Hospital of the Lost Souls.



The attractions are run by Andrew and Camilla Christensen. The couple is passionate about creating an environment that keeps people yearning for more horror and scares every Halloween.

The most memorable things people note about the attractions are climbing into a coffin and getting dropped down a slide in the Haunted Theater and getting chased out of the Hospital with a chainsaw.

Sarah St Amant, a sophomore studying art education, is beyond excited to visit the Lost Souls attractions this year.

“I have never been to any haunted attractions in my life,” St Amant said. “I am obsessed with all things horror and look forward to visiting the Haunted Theater and Hospital this year.”

Both attractions will be open Oct. 1-16, Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m, and on Oct. 18-28 on weekdays from 7-9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight.

Ticket prices are $10 per attraction, Monday through Thursday, and $12 per attraction on Friday and Saturday. Fast Pass tickets are $15 from Monday through Thursday and $18 Friday and Saturday. They can be purchased online or in person.