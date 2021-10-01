Quiz: Which General Authority would be your bestie?

Have you ever wondered what you have in common with the spiritual giants who speak at general conference? Probably more than you think! Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have lots of responsibility, but they have interests and hobbies just like us. Take this quiz to see who your General Authority bestie would be.

What is your dream job?

A: University dean and religious liberty advocate

B: Owner of a translation business

C: Accountant and auditor

D: Airline pilot

E: Lawyer

Which is most similar to the place you grew up?

A: Warm desert with red rocks

B: Central American coastline

C: Tropical city

D: European city

E: Rural small town

Who were you in high school?

A: Varsity athlete in four sports

B: Always with your cousins

C: Sunday School teacher at 15

D: Rides a bike everywhere

E: Voted most likely to be president

Which seems most like an ideal Friday night?

A: Going to bed early because you have a bike ride planned with your spouse at 5 a.m. tomorrow

B: Chatting with family over dinner

C: Learning a fifth language

D: Inviting the missionaries over

E: Boating

Which quote would you set as your phone wallpaper?

A: “No one has failed who keeps trying and keeps praying.”

B: “Your struggles do not define you, but they can refine you.”

C: “Have the moral courage to stand firm in obeying God’s will, even if you have to stand alone.”

D: “Never forget you are a child of God; rich blessings are in store.”

E: “It’s a privilege and a blessing to be able to participate in this great work at this time.”

It is April 2021. You are picking out which pajamas to wear as you watch general conference. Which color pajamas do you choose?

A: Crimson

B: Navy and white with lace

C: Light blue with spots

D: Blue and white stripes

E: Black

If you picked A the most, your bestie would be … Jeffrey R. Holland

If you picked B the most, your bestie would be … Reyna I. Aburto

If you picked dissemination C the most, your bestie would be … Ulisses Soares

If you picked D the most, your bestie would be … Dieter F. Uchtdorf

If you picked E the most, your bestie would be … Camille N. Johnson

Information for this article was found through Church Newsroom and comeuntochrist.org.