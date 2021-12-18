Rate your professors

A popular website used by students all around the world, ratemyprofessor.com, is a great tool used by students at BYU-Idaho in finding the best professors that fit their needs and learning styles.

The website offers ratings and commentary from students who have previously taken specific classes from professors. The ratings can identify the professor’s teaching style, the course difficulty and pros and cons about the professor.

“I definitely use Rate My Professor signing up for any classes,” said Hannah Harris, a sophomore studying business. “It helps me narrow down which teachers I want.”

“It’s nice to know what rating certain teachers have before signing up for their classes,” said Parker Ratcliff, a sophomore majoring in communication. “For the most part I’ve really liked all my teachers, because I studied up who would be best for me.”

The website features a college search, where students can select their exact college in the finder. After selecting their college, they can search any professor in the whole staff collection and read student written reviews of the professor.

The site is helpful in providing information about the resources the professors used to teach, what was expected of the class and the overall learning outcome. Everything is anonymous, and use of the website and access to the reviews are free.

“Rate my professor is the reason that I choose every professor I’ve chosen so far, and I haven’t really been disappointed by it,” Ratcliff said.