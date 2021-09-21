Recapping Experience Rexburg

Written by Shanna Coombs and Kayla Nicholls

Experience Rexburg is an event held once a year to celebrate local businesses in Rexburg. This year, it was held on Sept. 18 in Porter Park.

The event was sponsored by Basic American Foods and organized by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, a group of 300 businesses that work together to promote Rexburg and local shopping. This year, 35 commerce members had booths up around the park, ranging from The Cookie Place to Idaho Central Credit Union.

“The students can have a better BYU-Idaho experience when they know what’s in the community,” said Christopher Mann, president and CEO of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “This event is to introduce the public and students to hometown Rexburg.”

Every 30 minutes, an announcer from one of the booths read trivia questions to the audience. Audience members who knew the answer could approach the stage and say it in the microphone. If they were correct, there was an assortment of prizes they were able to choose from, including Albertsons grocery bags, a basket filled with medical supplies donated by Grand Peaks, and more.

Halfway through the event, there was a push-up competition to win the perfect prize for all college students: a 24-pack of Ramen Noodles, a box of Monster Energy cans, Tootsie Frooties and an assortment of candy. Men and women jumped on stage to compete. Steven Schlemmer, a senior studying exercise physiology, won the prize after an astonishing 85 push-ups in one minute.

“Especially after COVID, it’s good to see everyone coming together and see a sense of community,” Schlemmer said.

Anyone wanting to learn more about this event or join next year can visit Experience Rexburg’s website.