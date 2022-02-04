RecSports features cornhole and Spikeball tournament

Cornhole boards and Spikeball nets sporadically stretched across the BYU-Idaho Center courts for a casual tournament. The recreational sports team attempted to provide a fun Saturday activity for BYU-I students who have a knack for cornhole or Spikeball.

Sydney Atwood, a freshman studying marketing, is a games manager with RecSports and helped put on the event. The teams were organized and played each other until the elimination round started.

“It’s just kind of a fun event, not as serious as a competitive sport,” Atwood said. “(It is) just for students to get involved.”

Like all other RecSports activities, the student employees over sports try to provide an opportunity for students to have fun and bond outside of academics. As BYU-I doesn’t have any collegiate sports teams, students who want to play sports have to improvise.

Dustin Hassell, a freshman studying special education, participated in the Spikeball tournament. He signed up with some of his friends, but he was randomly assigned to a partner when he got to the tournament.

Even though he came with someone, he was able to meet new people while playing games.

“It’s just a good event, even if you don’t really play Spikeball, there are all kinds of competition so it’s really fun,” Hassell said.

Brooke Bodily, a freshman studying recreational management, played on the cornhole side of the competition. She and her roommates signed up to play together. She hadn’t played cornhole a lot before but thought it would be a fun activity for their Saturday.

The students competed until a champion was crowned. The cornhole winners were Ethan Jacobson and Gregory Orin. For Spikeball, the winners were Benj Thiriot and Jaren Haggard.