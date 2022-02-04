Home Campus RecSports features cornhole and Spikeball tournament
Campus

RecSports features cornhole and Spikeball tournament

By Jessica Banks
0
84
Spike ball game at play. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Cornhole boards and Spikeball nets sporadically stretched across the BYU-Idaho Center courts for a casual tournament. The recreational sports team attempted to provide a fun Saturday activity for BYU-I students who have a knack for cornhole or Spikeball.

Organizers for the event explained the rules and setup for the tournament.
Organizers for the event explained the rules and setup for the tournament. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Sydney Atwood, a freshman studying marketing, is a games manager with RecSports and helped put on the event. The teams were organized and played each other until the elimination round started.

“It’s just kind of a fun event, not as serious as a competitive sport,” Atwood said. “(It is) just for students to get involved.”

Like all other RecSports activities, the student employees over sports try to provide an opportunity for students to have fun and bond outside of academics. As BYU-I doesn’t have any collegiate sports teams, students who want to play sports have to improvise.

Spike ball player prepares to serve the ball.
Spike ball player prepares to serve the ball. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Dustin Hassell, a freshman studying special education, participated in the Spikeball tournament. He signed up with some of his friends, but he was randomly assigned to a partner when he got to the tournament.

Even though he came with someone, he was able to meet new people while playing games.

“It’s just a good event, even if you don’t really play Spikeball, there are all kinds of competition so it’s really fun,” Hassell said.

Teams gathered together to play cornhole.
Teams gathered together to play cornhole. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Brooke Bodily, a freshman studying recreational management, played on the cornhole side of the competition. She and her roommates signed up to play together. She hadn’t played cornhole a lot before but thought it would be a fun activity for their Saturday.

The students competed until a champion was crowned. The cornhole winners were Ethan Jacobson and Gregory Orin. For Spikeball, the winners were Benj Thiriot and Jaren Haggard.

Players talk strategy in their preparation for their cornhole game.
Players talk strategy in their preparation for their cornhole game. Photo credit: Jessica Banks
Cornhole boards were set up across the BYU-Idaho center for the tournament.
Cornhole boards were set up across the BYU-Idaho center for the tournament. Photo credit: Jessica Banks
Cornhole players observe their opponents playing.
Cornhole players observe their opponents playing. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Previous articleStudents share why they attend devotional
Next articleBe my Galentine?
Jessica Banks
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Allen Hoto trades college basketball for BYU-Idaho

Jessica Banks - 0
After choosing to come to BYU-Idaho instead of Cabrini University, Allen Hoto learns how to incorporate his love for basketball into his life without a team.
Read more
Campus

The experiences of tutors at the Math Study Center

Roger Hughes - 0
Support can be very underrated.
Read more
Campus

Students share why they attend devotional

Dallen Vick - 0
Produced by: Dallen Vick and Valentina Fres Scroll spoke with a few students on BYU-Idaho campus to hear their thoughts and advice about devotional.
Read more

Most Popular

Allen Hoto trades college basketball for BYU-Idaho

Campus Jessica Banks - 0
After choosing to come to BYU-Idaho instead of Cabrini University, Allen Hoto learns how to incorporate his love for basketball into his life without a team.
Read more

The experiences of tutors at the Math Study Center

Campus Roger Hughes - 0
Support can be very underrated.
Read more

Advice from a Canadian: 7 tips to start watching hockey

Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
If you’ve never watched hockey before, it might seem confusing and scary. It doesn't have to be.
Read more

Be my Galentine?

Community Tessa Fronk - 0
Looking for something for you and your gal pals to do for Valentine's Day?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Allen Hoto trades college basketball for BYU-Idaho

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    After choosing to come to BYU-Idaho instead of Cabrini University, Allen Hoto learns how to incorporate his love for basketball into his life without a team.
    Read more

    The experiences of tutors at the Math Study Center

    Campus Roger Hughes - 0
    Support can be very underrated.
    Read more

    Advice from a Canadian: 7 tips to start watching hockey

    Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
    If you’ve never watched hockey before, it might seem confusing and scary. It doesn't have to be.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Allen Hoto trades college basketball for BYU-Idaho

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    After choosing to come to BYU-Idaho instead of Cabrini University, Allen Hoto learns how to incorporate his love for basketball into his life without a team.
    Read more

    The experiences of tutors at the Math Study Center

    Campus Roger Hughes - 0
    Support can be very underrated.
    Read more

    Advice from a Canadian: 7 tips to start watching hockey

    Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
    If you’ve never watched hockey before, it might seem confusing and scary. It doesn't have to be.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv