Reflecting on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Jan. 27 is designated as Holocaust Remembrance Day, an annual day where the United Nations urges all to honor the 6 million who lost their lives during the genocide of European Jews in the 1940’s.

Elie Wiesel in his book, “Night,” described some of what he had faced while in a Nazi concentration camp.

“Never shall I forget that nocturnal silence which deprived me, for all eternity, of the desire to live,” Wiesel wrote. “Never shall I forget those moments which murdered my God and my soul and turned my dreams to dust.”

Spencer Hill, a sophomore studying business management, explained the importance of this day to him.

Hill lived in Rothenburg, Germany, as a foreign exchange student when he was 17 years old.

“There’s a lot of things that you can kind of take away from the Holocaust … whether it be the dangers of group think or propaganda or psychological manipulation,” Hill said. “We can look back and just see the things we can avoid.”

As Hill reflected on the importance of this ceremonious day he was reminded of a tour he took while in Germany of the Dachau Concentration Camp.

“There was a heavy feeling as you walked around,” Hill remembered. “It was a solemn feeling.”

He later explained the ignorance of German neighbors as to what was going on in the camps while Jews were incarcerated there.

“I think about what if I was one of those [neighbors] and I knew what was going on. What would I have done?” Hill said.

Today is a day of remembrance for the Holocaust. Hill posed a great introspective question that we can ask ourselves each day. Where do our values stand today? Let this Holocaust Remembrance Day carry on through your year to reevaluate where your morals and values stand.