Relax by choosing yoga

Yoga fitness classes are student led and free for anyone to take at BYU-Idaho. These classes help students work on their goals and their health. Yoga is held Monday-Saturday on campus in the John W. Hart Building building. On weekdays yoga classes are held at night and on Saturdays, they are held during the morning.

Classes are offered to help students practice yoga, and learn yoga at a slower pace. Instructors teach students basic poses, hip and shoulder exercises, and do backward and forward bends.

According to the BYU-Idaho campus recreation center, yoga can help “Increase balance, flexibility and mental relaxation to enhance the mind-body connection.”

Yoga instructors play calm music to help students while they relax and learn breathing techniques. Mats are provided and yoga is accessible to all students.

“My favorite part about yoga is that it is relaxing and I get to stretch,” said Annesley Lewis, a sophomore studying chemistry who frequently attends on-campus yoga.

There are a variety of instructors and flexible times for yoga. Some instructors focus on breathing, while other instructors focus on standing and stretching. If you want to find out the different yoga classes instructors teach, check out the BYU-Idaho Fitness page on Instagram for more information. Yoga classes often end with the “corpse pose.” This poses focuses on breathing and gives students the opportunity to relax.

“This is my second-semester teaching yoga, and I have been practicing yoga for four years. I started the training process in the Winter of 2020. I teach a Hatha style of yoga, and my favorite thing about yoga is that it is a meditative exercise that is not competitive,” said Jaqueline Benson. She is a senior studying English at BYU-Idaho and a yoga instructor

According to the Fitness activities on the BYU-Idaho website, “Teaching, motivating and training our fellow students how to live a healthy lifestyle; — it’s what we’re all about.”

Yoga lasts one hour and some students like to attend classes with friends or FHE groups. Yoga is encouraged for beginners to try it out and is open to any students on campus.

To sign up for classes, you can register online at campusrec.byui.edu and classes are free.